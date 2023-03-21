WBC returns in March 2026, retaining spring training slot

MIAMI (AP) — The World Baseball Classic will return for its sixth edition in March 2026, with organizers concluding spring training remains a better time than after the World Series or in the middle of the major league season. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB owners and general managers have to be pursuaded to make more star pitchers available to national teams. Since its launch in 2006, the WBC has been played in March, ahead of club opening day in MLB, Japan and South Korea. Many MLB teams blocked pitchers from participating, wanting them to concentrate on preparing for the season.

