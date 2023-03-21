Young scores 30 as Hawks complete sweep of Pistons, 129-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic sank three 3-pointers in a 16-0 run early in the second half that allowed Atlanta to extend its lead to double digits for the first time and the Hawks beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 129-107. Trae Young had 30 points and 12 assists for the Hawks, who are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks completed their first four-game season series sweep of the Pistons since the 1993-94 season. Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 29 points in Detroit’s fourth straight loss. The Pistons have lost 15 of 16 and have the NBA’s worst record.

