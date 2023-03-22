17-year-old Irankunda set to become youngest Socceroo

SYDNEY (AP) — Tanzanian-born Nestory Irankunda is in line to become the youngest-ever player to suit up for Australia’s national men’s soccer team. The 17-year-old Irankunda plays for Adelaide United in the domestic A-League and has been promoted to the Socceroos squad to face Ecuador in a friendly in Sydney on Friday. He was originally selected only as a training player. But Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree picked up a flu virus while traveling to Sydney from England and Australia coach Graham Arnold moved Irankunda into the main squad. Irankunda turned 17 last month. He would surpass Duncan Cummings, who won his first cap in 1975 against China aged 17 years and 139 days, as Australia’s youngest-ever male player.

