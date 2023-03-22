After tears, Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. hopes for joy Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Smith Jr. is a potential NBA lottery pick who has faced high expectations since signing with Arkansas. The freshman guard was the USA Today Boys Basketball Player of the Year and 247Sports’ top prospect. Knee injuries limited his playing time this season. Then his minutes were limited in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament because of a lack of production. Smith was emotional in the locker room following Arkansas’ victory over top-seeded Kansas. Now he hopes to find some joy when the Razorbacks play UConn in the West Region semifinals in Las Vegas.

