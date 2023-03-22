Skip to Content
Antetokounmpo’s big night helps Bucks trounce Spurs 130-94

By STEVE MEGARGEE
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 14 rebounds in just 24 minutes as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rolled to  a 130-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Bucks extended their Eastern Conference advantage to 2½ games over the Boston Celtics as they prepare for a four-game road swing that includes a matchup Saturday with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. Antetokounmpo rested the entire fourth quarter and watched the Bucks put the finishing touches on their most lopsided win of the season

