Antetokounmpo’s big night helps Bucks trounce Spurs 130-94
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 14 rebounds in just 24 minutes as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 130-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Bucks extended their Eastern Conference advantage to 2½ games over the Boston Celtics as they prepare for a four-game road swing that includes a matchup Saturday with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. Antetokounmpo rested the entire fourth quarter and watched the Bucks put the finishing touches on their most lopsided win of the season