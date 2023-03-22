Skip to Content
AP source: Browns bringing back LB Walker on 1-year deal

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that free agent linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is returning to the Cleveland Browns after missing most of last season with an injury. Walker has agreed to a one-year contract, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been signed. The 27-year-old Walker tore a quadriceps tendon in Week 3 and missed the rest of 2022. Without him, Cleveland’s defense not only lost an experienced player but one of its top communicators and leaders. Walker signed with the Browns in 2021 after four seasons with Indianapolis.

