Astros star Altuve has surgery on broken thumb, a WBC injury

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has had surgery on his broken right thumb. The injury occurred in the World Baseball Classic and will significantly delay the second baseman’s 2023 debut. The Astros announced that the 32-year-old Altuve had the procedure done in Houston. He will stay there to begin his rehabilitation with only one week left in spring training. Altuve was hit by a pitch while playing for Venezuela in the WBC. He might not be ready to return to the lineup until at least late May.

