Back home in Canada, Nembhard nets 25 as Pacers top Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie guard Andrew Nembhard had 25 points and 10 assists in his first NBA game back home in Canada, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 118-114 to snap their home winning streak at seven. Myles Turner scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 15 and Buddy Hield had 13 for the Pacers, who swept the three-game season series between the teams. Canadian-born players Mathurin, Nembhard and Oshae Brissett all started for Indiana as the Raptors celebrated Canada Basketball Night. It’s the first time since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71 that three Canadians have started for the same team. Pascal Siakam scored 18 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter but the Raptors lost their second straight. Fred VanVleet had 28 points and 11 assists.

