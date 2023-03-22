Charlotte wins CBI title, holds off Eastern Kentucky 71-68

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aly Khalifa scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half, Montre’ Gipson made three 3-pointer in the second half, and No. 3 seed Charlotte held off No. 8 seed Eastern Kentucky 71-68 in the championship game of the College Basketball Invitational. Charlotte finished the season with its most wins since the 2000-01 campaign, when it took down Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The 49ers were appearing in the postseason for the first time since earning an at-large bid to the 2013 NIT. Cooper Robb made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Eastern Kentucky, which had the third-most wins in program history.

