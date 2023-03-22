Chelsea beats Lyon in 1st leg of Women’s Champions League QF

LYON, France (AP) — Guro Reiten’s first-half goal helped Chelsea beat Lyon 1-0 to put the London club a step closer to the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League. The Norway international’s curling strike in the 28th minute puts Chelsea in control against the defending champions heading into their quarterfinal second leg next week at Stamford Bridge. Delphine Cascarino hit the post for Lyon in the second half but the eight-time champions couldn’t find the equalizer at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Paris Saint-Germain was playing Wolfsburg in the other quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday.

