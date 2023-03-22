Curry, Warriors get crucial 127-125 win over Doncic, Mavs
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 20 points and assisted on Draymond Green’s tiebreaking three-point play late, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-125 in a game with considerable playoff implications. Luka Doncic had 30 points after missing five games with a left thigh strain. But the Mavericks dropped below .500 as they try to stay out of the Western Conference play-in tournament a year after losing to the Warriors in the West finals. The Mavericks were without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving because of right foot soreness. Jonathan Kuminga scored 22 points for Golden State.