Ed Cooley takes over at Georgetown with lofty aspirations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ed Cooley is taking over as Georgetown’s coach with lofty aspirations about bringing the once-storied program back to the top of college basketball. Cooley joins the Hoyas after 12 years at Providence in which he led the team to seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Georgetown has just one March Madness appearance in eight years under previous coaches Patrick Ewing and John Thompson III. But that didn’t stop Cooley at his introductory news conference from talking about Georgetown not just rising from the bottom of the Big East Conference but winning a national title. The program has not done that since John Thompson coached it to the championship in 1984.

