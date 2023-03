HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has a couple of favorites on his staff: Daughter Lauren and son Kellen. Kellen is the team’s top assistant and Lauren is the director of basketball operations for the top-seeded Cougars. All three say the family support has benefitted them and the program. Houston plays No. 5 seed Miami in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City.

