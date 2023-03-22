Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil retires at 34

ISTANBUL (AP) — Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil has retired from soccer at the age of 34. The 2014 World Cup winner says injuries made it “more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.” His immediate retirement brings an early end to his season with Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir. He made only seven appearances for the team. Özil won the Spanish league title with Real Madrid in 2012 and the FA Cup four times with Arsenal. His international career ended abruptly in 2018 when he quit the Germany squad citing “racism and disrespect.”

