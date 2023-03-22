Hornets sign center Nick Richards to contract extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have signed center Nick Richards to a multiyear contract extension. Richards was a second-round pick in 2020 and has appeared in 58 games with five starts this season. He is averaging career highs with 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game. Richards has appeared in 126 games in his career averaging 5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. The 7-foot Richards played three seasons at Kentucky before joining the Hornets.

