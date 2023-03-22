Keegan Bradley’s latest tie in Match Play feels like a win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Keegan Bradley still hasn’t won a match in 16 tries over 11 years in the Dell Technologies Match Play. His halve on the opening day sure felt like a win. Bradley rallied from 4 down with five holes to play to earn a draw against Denny McCarthy. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler escaped with a 1-up win over Davis Riley by making a birdie on the last hole. Jon Rahm is the No. 2 seed. He wasn’t so fortunate, losing to Rickie Fowler. Matt Kuchar won his 35 match in tournament history. That’s one short of the record held by Tiger Woods.

