Lakers charge to skid-snapping win over Suns, 122-111

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a six-game losing streak against Phoenix with a 122-111 victory over the depleted Suns. Austin Reaves had 25 points and a career-high 11 assists after moving into the starting lineup for the Lakers, who improved to 7-5 in LeBron James’ latest injury absence with an impressive second half against the powerhouse Suns. Devin Booker scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half for Phoenix, and Chris Paul had 18 points. Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton sat out with injuries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.