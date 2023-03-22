Lakers charge to skid-snapping win over Suns, 122-111
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a six-game losing streak against Phoenix with a 122-111 victory over the depleted Suns. Austin Reaves had 25 points and a career-high 11 assists after moving into the starting lineup for the Lakers, who improved to 7-5 in LeBron James’ latest injury absence with an impressive second half against the powerhouse Suns. Devin Booker scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half for Phoenix, and Chris Paul had 18 points. Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton sat out with injuries.