Lazio fan wearing ‘Hitlerson’ shirt among 3 banned for life

ROME (AP) — A fan wearing a shirt with a reference to Adolf Hitler has been banned for life from attending Lazio matches by the Roman club. Authorities reviewed security camera footage from inside the Stadio Olimpico after pictures of the fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” and the No. 88 circulated on social media following Lazio’s 1-0 win over Roma in the city derby on Sunday. Two other fans of the Roman club were also banned for life for performing Roman salutes. Lazio said the three fans “have nothing to do with” supporting the club and “have shown forms of discrimination and antisemitism.”

