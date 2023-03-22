Match Play at a glance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The opening day of round-robin matches delivered its share of big shots and bizarre records in the Dell Technologies Match Play. Jon Rahm lost in the opening session for the first time dating to his debut in 2017. Keegan Bradley now has gone 16 consecutive matches without winning. He at least rallied for a halve. Maverick McNealy lost 8 and 6 to Sungjae Im. A year ago, McNealy won by the same margin over Joaquin Niemann. And no one got off to a quicker start than Cameron Young. He made nine straight 3s at Austin Country Club.

