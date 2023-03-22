Mavs’ Doncic upgraded to probable for key game vs. Warriors

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable against Golden State. The move signals a likely return from a five-game absence with a thigh injury for a game with significant playoff implications. Fellow star Kyrie Irving is questionable for Wednesday night’s game with right foot soreness. Doncic and Irving have played together in nine of 17 games since Irving was acquired from Brooklyn before the trading deadline. The meeting of last season’s Western Conference finalists comes with both teams trying to stay out of the play-in tournament. They are also at risk of missing the playoffs altogether.

