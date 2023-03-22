McDavid scores 60th, leads Oilers past Coyotes 4-3 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his 60th goal of the season with his second of the game 1:31 into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. McDavid has 60 goals in 72 games to make him the fastest player to reach the mark since Mario Lemieux accomplished the feat in 62 games in the 1995-96 season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a pair of goals, and Leon Draisaitl assisted on all four of the Oilers’ scores. Edmonton has won five straight and nine of its last 11. Clayton Keller scored twice and J.J. Moser also scored for the Coyotes who have lost two in a row.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.