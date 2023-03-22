NFL tight end Foster Moreau says he has cancer

NFL free-agent tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints. The 25-year-old Moreau said he was stepping away from football for now and vowed to beat the cancer. Moreau played the previous four seasons for the Raiders. They took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of LSU when the Las Vegas team was based in Oakland. He set career highs last season with 33 catches for 420 yards. Moreau also caught two touchdown passes.

