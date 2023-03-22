Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:36 AM

NHL players: Crosby most complete; McDavid tops for clutch

KTVZ

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby continues being regarded by his peers as the NHL’s most complete player. And yet, he takes a backseat to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid in having the best chance to produce in the clutch. Those are among the findings in the National Hockey League Players’ Association releasing its sixth annual and eighth overall survey of players. Overall, 625 players participated in answering 14 questions. In other categories, Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is the preferred choice among players on who they would want in net in a must-win situation. Colorado’s Cale Makar is the top defenseman. And the NHL’s best ice happens to be in Montreal.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content