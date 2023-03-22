Panel overturns red card that helped Ireland win 6 Nations

LONDON (AP) — The red card given to England fullback Freddie Steward in the team’s Six Nations rugby loss to Ireland has been overturned after a disciplinary panel ruled the offense only merited a yellow card. England announced the panel’s decision after Steward appeared before a virtual disciplinary hearing late Tuesday. Steward was sent off in the 40th minute for what was deemed a dangerous challenge to the head of Hugo Keenan that ended the Ireland fullback’s game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The score was 10-6 to the Irish at that point and they went on to win 29-16. That clinched Ireland the title and the Grand Slam.

