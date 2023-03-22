Princeton’s journey becomes face of March Madness’ COVID era

Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan spent three college seasons fighting through one disappointment after another. Reaching the Sweet 16 made it all worthwhile. Three years after the NCAA Tournament was canceled and two years after it was played in the Indianapolis “bubble,” the lessons and ramifications of those two years still resonate around the college basketball world. Whether it was Princeton’s cancelled season, San Diego State’s missed opportunity in 2020 or Creighton’s lonely Sweet 16 run in 2021, all three schools are back now to rewrite the script.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.