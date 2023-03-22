Racism, gambling, goals; the remarkable rise of Ivan Toney

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ivan Toney has been racially abused and faces a potential ban for allegedly breaking gambling rules. Yet only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than him this season. Toney faces an uncertain future but his form made it impossible for England coach Gareth Southgate to ignore him. He has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Brentford. Even if Toney remains benched for England’s games against Italy and Ukraine, his ascent during such a turbulent time is remarkable.

