HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed cornerback David Long Jr. He played for the Los Angeles Rams the past four seasons. Long has started 10 games and made 52 appearances, He has totaled 77 tackles with an interception and seven pass breakups. Long started four games last season and made a career-high 21 tackles.

