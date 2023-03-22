Sheikh Jassim to submit latest bid for Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has stepped up his attempt to buy Manchester United by stating his intention to make a second bid for the iconic soccer team. The chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank has said he wants to return the club to the summit of the sport if he is successful in buying out current owners the Glazer family. Both Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe submitted indicative offers last month. Sheikh Jassim’s latest bid for an unconfirmed amount will be made to American merchant bank Raine. United is expected to become the the most expensive sports team in history.

