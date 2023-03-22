Study: Most women’s NCAA teams are still coached by men

Women comprised less than half the head coaching positions and just over half of the assistant coaching spots for women’s college sports teams in the 2021-22 school year. That’s according to a diversity study released by the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. White people continue to fill the vast majority of men’s and women’s head coaching positions at all levels. There was a slight increase from the previous year in the number of women who held NCAA Division I head coaching positions for women’s teams.

