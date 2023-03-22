Texas wins 4th straight 800 free relay at NCAA championships

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Texas won its fourth consecutive 800-yard freestyle relay on Wednesday night at the NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships. Luke Hobson (1:29.63), Coby Carrozza (1:30.50), Peter Larson (1:33.14), and Carson Foster (1:30.15) finished the 800 free relay in an NCAA record time of 6:03.42. Arizona State finished second at 6:05.08, with Leon Marchand anchoring in a 1:28.42 – the fastest split in history. Kacper Stokowski, Mason Hunter, Nyls Korstanje and David Curtiss secured North Carolina State’s first program victory in the 200-yard medley relay. Arizona State leads the standings of the four-day competition with 68 points after a pair of second-place finishes. N.C. State is second with 66 and California third with 62.

