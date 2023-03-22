Towns returns for Timberwolves after missing 51 games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns is set to return Wednesday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing 51 games with a right calf strain. Towns, a three-time All-Star, has been out since Nov. 28. Towns was averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games before the injury. Coach Chris Finch said Towns will have limitations, but didn’t offer specifics. Finch didn’t have an update on Anthony Edwards, who was listed as questionable after missing two games with a right ankle sprain. Backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin won’t play with an illness.

