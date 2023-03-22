Tyrese Maxey keys fast start as 76ers pound Bulls 116-91

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 16 of his 21 points during Philadelphia’s dominant first half, and the 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 116-91. De’Anthony Melton had 25 points as Philadelphia earned a split of its four-game season series against Chicago. Joel Embiid added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in just over 16 minutes of playing time. Philadelphia had won eight in a row before Monday night’s double-overtime loss to Chicago. But the 76ers jumped all over the Bulls in the rematch. Coby White scored 19 points for Chicago, and Zach LaVine had 16.

