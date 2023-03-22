Utah Valley reaches NIT semis, 74-68 over Cincinnati

OREM, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon and Trey Woodbury each scored 17 points and Utah Valley advanced to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas with a 74-68 victory over Cincinnati. Utah Valley will play in the NIT semifinals for the first time in program history on Tuesday night against UAB. The Wolverines have won seven of eight games to improve their program record for wins. Aziz Bandaogo, the WAC defensive player of the year, added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Utah Valley, which is the top shot-blocking team in the nation with 237. Tim Fuller had 12 points and nine rebounds and Le’Tre Darthard scored all nine of his points in the second half. Landers Nolley II scored 23 points for Cincinnati.

