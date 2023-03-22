Vikings agree to terms with ex-Rams WR Powell, LB Reeder
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with two free agents: wide receiver Brandon Powell and linebacker Troy Reeder. Both Powell and Reeder were on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams team in the 2021 season with current Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. He was the offensive coordinator there. Powell is also a return specialist. He had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings on Dec. 26, 2021. Reeder played last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.