Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins taken off field with left knee injury
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has been carted off the field during a spring training game. Hoskins apparently hurt his left knee while fielding a grounder. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken off. Hoskins turned 30 last week. Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the NL champions. He had six homers in the Phillies’ playoff run last season when they lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.