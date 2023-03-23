Princeton Tigers add to their March Madness lore

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The Princeton Tigers are the biggest surprise of March Madness. The No. 15-seed Tigers knocked off Arizona and Missouri to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967. The Tigers are heavy underdogs to No. 6 seed Creighton on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky. New Jersey’s governor visited practice this week and many players have become social media stars. They’re still trying to earn a bigger fan club on campus where studies still rule at the Ivy League school.

