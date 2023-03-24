Alcaraz, Fritz, Andreescu advance to Miami Open 3rd round

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz picked up a straight-set win at the Miami Open to keep his world No. 1 ranking over Novak Djokovic. Djokovic is not participating in the Miami Open because he still can’t travel to the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. No. 1 American and No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz began his tournament campaign with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Emilio Nava. Fritz will face No. 24 Denis Shapovalov next. The 2019 U.S. Open champ, Bianca Andreescu, rallied from a set down to oust No. 7 seed Maria Sakkari. Andreescu will face Sofia Kenin in the third round.

