Anthony Davis scores 37, Lakers hold off Thunder 116-111

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-111. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Dennis Schröder added 21 points. Lonnie Walker scored 20 points in an impressive return to the rotation for the Lakers, who have won three straight to move even with Minnesota in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey scored 27 points apiece for Oklahoma City, which lost for only the fourth time in 12 games down the stretch.

