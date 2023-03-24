AP source: Browns add free agent receiver Marquise Goodwin

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have added another speedy wide receiver after agreeing to contract terms with free agent Marquise Goodwin. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed, says the 32-year-old Goodwin is getting a one-year deal. Goodwin’s addition comes two days after the Browns acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore in a trade from the New York Jets. Goodwin spent last season with Seattle, finishing with 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

