Bruins’ Greer suspended 1 game for crosscheck on Hoffman

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruins winger A.J. Greer has been suspended for one game without pay for his crosscheck to the face of Montreal’s Mike Hoffman The incident occurred in the first period as they awaited a face-off during Boston’s 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday. Greer was given a game misconduct on the play, part of a testy 932nd matchup between the Original Six rivals which featured 31 penalty minutes during the opening period. Greer will forfeit $4,121.62 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

