Cardinals sign pitcher Miles Mikolas to 2-year extension

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas is sticking with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 34-year-old veteran right-handed pitcher has signed a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals that runs through the 2025 season. The two-time All-Star was about the enter the final year of his current contract with St. Louis. He is scheduled to make the second opening-day start of his career when the Cardinals host Toronto on March 30. Mikolas went 12-13 with a 3.29 ERA last season while helping St. Louis to the NL Central title.

