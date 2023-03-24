Everton accused of breaking EPL financial rules

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The English Premier League has referred Everton to an independent commission over an alleged breach of financial rules last season. Everton reported three-year losses of nearly 372 million pounds. The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds over a three-year period or face sanctions. Those sanctions include points deductions for serious breaches. The league says proceedings before the commission will be confidential and heard in private. Everton says it is “disappointed” to be referred to the commission and is “prepared to robustly defend its position.” Everton avoided relegation last season by four points. It is 15th in the 20-team league, two points above the relegation zone.

