Final No. 1 seed falls as Houston gets blown out by Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Houston was the lone No. 1 seed left in the tournament for about 30 minutes on Friday night, until its own run ended with an 89-75 loss to Miami in the Sweet 16. The Cougars spent much of the season at No. 1 in the AP Top 25, and led by All-American guard Marcus Sasser, they were a trendy national title pick. But after making it to the Elite Eight and Final Four the past two seasons, their year ended with a thump against the Hurricanes, whose backcourt dominated the game from start to finish. Now, the Cougars will look forward to a fresh start in the Big 12 next season.

