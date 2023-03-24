Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with 151-114 rout of Rockets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kennard made a franchise-record 10 3-pointers to match his career high with 30 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot after building a 31-point halftime lead and coasting to a 151-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. Ja Morant scored 18 points and had eight assists in his second game after serving an eight-game league-imposed suspension. Jaren Jackson Jr. also scored 18 points and had seven rebounds and two blocks for Memphis, which had the second-most points in franchise history. The Grizzlies won their 11th straight at home and moved within three games of idle Denver, which holds the top spot in the Western Conference. Tari Eason had 21 points to lead Houston.

