Jenner’s OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Islanders 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 for their second straight win. Johnny Gaudreau, Liam Foudy, Kent Johnson and Eric Robinson also scored, and Jack Roslovic added two assists for Columbus, which is tied with San Jose for the worst record in the NHL. Michael Hutchinson stopped 34 shots in his first win with the Blue Jackets. Brock Nelson had two goals, Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders who moved three points ahead of Pittsburgh for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card. Ilya Sorokin stopped 22 shots.

