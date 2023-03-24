K-State’s Keyontae Johnson thriving 2 years after collapse

NEW YORK (AP) — Keyontae Johnson has led Kansas State to the Elite Eight two years after his career appeared to be over. Johnson collapsed on the court while playing for Florida in December 2020 and was placed in a medically induced coma. He did not play again until he transferred to Kansas State ahead of this season. Johnson leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding and had the go-ahead basket on an alley-oop reverse dunk in Thursday night’s Sweet 16 win over Michigan State. Johnson says he trusted the doctors who told him he could play again and tries to stay positive.

