Kevin Huerter scores 29 points, Kings beat Suns 135-127

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter led all scores with 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 135-127. Huerter added nine rebounds and five assists for the Kings (44-29). Domantas Sabonis finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists De’Aaron Fox exited the game with 7:16 left in the third quarter with right hamstring soreness. Fox finished with 19 points in 21 minutes. Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Keegan Murray finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

