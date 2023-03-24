Kuchar ties Tiger’s match play record and advances in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Kuchar has his name in the record book with Tiger Woods in the Dell Match Play. Equally pleasing with his 36th career match victory was that it puts him in the knockout stage of the weekend at Austin Country Club. Kuchar had a 7-and-6 win over Si Woo Kim to tie Woods’ mark. It was a good week for top seeds. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among five of the top eight seeds to advance. That’s the most top seeds to advance since the tournament switched to group play in 2015. Among those missing are Jon Rahm.

