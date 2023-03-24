Marchand dominates 400 IM at NCAA swimming championships

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Arizona State’s Leon Marchand crushed his NCAA record in the 400-yard IM at the NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships. Marchand became the first swimmer to go below 3:30 in the history of the event with a time of 3:28.82. Defending champion Hugo Gonzalez of Cal finished second in a season-best 3:34.66. Cal, looking to defend its team title, sits atop the standings after Day 3 of the four-day competition with 315 points. Arizona State is second with 302 and Texas third at 292. Texas sophomore Luke Hobson followed up his win in the 500-yard freestyle with an NCAA title in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:30.43. Hobson has two individual titles in the meet and three overall.

