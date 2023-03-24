Mbappé delivers for France as captain; Lukaku nets hat trick

Kylian Mbappé has delivered for France again and this time he was wearing the captain’s armband. Mbappé is leading a new era for Les Bleus and there was something very familiar about the way he slotted home two unforgiving finishes to headline a 4-0 win over the Netherlands in European Championship qualifying. France showed no lasting effects from that painful penalty-shootout loss to Argentina in the World Cup final three months ago. Nor did Mbappé as he moved onto 38 international goals at age 24. Antoine Griezmann also scored for France. Romelu Lukaku grabbed a hat trick for Belgium in a 3-0 win over Sweden.

